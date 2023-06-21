President Alvi approves Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023 to enact it as a law, extending leaves for working parents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Arif Alvi gave his assent to the bill under Article 75 of the Pakistani constitution, under which bills that are sent to the president are formally enacted as laws after his approval.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے زچگی اور پدریت کی چھٹی کے بل، 2023ء کی توثیق کر دی۔ pic.twitter.com/HMDeY2CujV — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 20, 2023

“President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023,” a statement from the President House said.

The bill, which was passed by the country’s parliament last month, had been in the works for several years after being initially moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Quratulain Marri in 2018.

Under the Bill, the women employees of the public and private departments under administrative control of the federal government will be entitled to avail maternity leave with full pay for three times during service, 180 days for first time, 120 days for second time and 90 days for third time.

Similarly, the male employees will be entitled to avail paternity leave of 30 days only for three times. In case of violation, imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine of up to Rs100,000 or both can be imposed.

Last week, the president also approved the Daycare Centres Bill 2023, under which facilities will be set up for children at public and private departments in Islamabad. Violators will be liable to pay a fine of up to Rs500,000 ($1,739) after the first warning, it said.