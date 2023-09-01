31.9 C
President Alvi approves reconstitution of National Economic Council

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The committee will have 13 members with caretaker prime minister as Chairman.

NEC comprises the Prime Minister, chief ministers as well as representatives of the caretaker governments.

S M Tanvir, Muhammad Younas Daaga, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, and Amjad Rashid are members from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan respectively

Besides, Federal Ministers for Finance, Planning, Communication, and Energy will also be members of the council.

It is pertinent to mention that NEC is responsible for reviewing the overall economic situation of the country as well as planning economic, commercial, and social policies.

