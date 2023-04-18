President announces special remission in sentences for prisoners on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has announced a special remission of 90 days in sentences of the prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except those convicted of murder, espionage, robbery, dacoity, abduction, anti-state acts, rape and terrorist activities.

The president granted special remission in sentences under Article 45 of the constitution.

The reduction in sentences will apply to male prisoners over 65 years of age, female prisoners over 60 years of age and under 18 prisoners who had completed one-third of the sentence.

Earlier, the religious ministry stated that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on April 22’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day

