President Alvi approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved a remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the President House, President Alvi granted a remission of 90 days in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution.

However, the remission would not be applicable to prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for remission.

The reduction in sentences will be applicable to male prisoners over 65 years age and female prisoners over 60 years age, who had completed one-third of the sentence.

The juvenile prisoners, who had completed one-third of their sentence will also be entitled for remission.

The Nation will celebrate Pakistan Day tomorrow (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defence of the country.

The day is observed to commemorate the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

