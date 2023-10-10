President Alvi calls for equal opportunity for all political parties in polls  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed giving opportunity to all political parties to run for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

“Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice”, the President said during a meeting with former federal minister and Senator, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said the upcoming general elections should be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

He emphasised that all political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country.

The President was of the view that there was a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of economy.

“Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness”, he said. He stated that difficult decisions needed backing of the people and their participative ownership.

He said the forthcoming general elections provided a good opportunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country.

President Alvi also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only this single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy.

Earlier in October, Muhammad Ali Durrani presented a formula for reconciliation in the country among political parties and institutions.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Durrani said for reconciliation in the country, local body polls should also be held with the general elections.

The former minister was of the view that holding local bodies elections along with the general polls will prevent ‘rigging’.

Commenting on the ECP’s denial of the suggestion to hold LG and general elections at the same time, Muhammad Ali Durrani said, that LG and general polls can be held at the same time for which an ordinance is needed.

Several PTI leaders are against the politics of confrontation, he claimed and added that the party chairman and former prime minister also do not want confrontation.

Durrani said no one in the country is in favour of politics of confrontation now and everyone wants to see peace and harmony in the country for the prosperity of Pakistan. No one will be ‘plus’ after minusing anyone, he maintained.