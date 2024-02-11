President Alvi congratulates people on ‘showing’ faith in democracy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the people of Pakistan on showing faith in democracy by taking part in the electoral process in large numbers.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, President Alvi said that the people especially the women came out in 8th February’s General Elections and exercised their right to vote.

“I must congratulate the people of Pakistan, especially the women for coming out in huge numbers and strengthening democracy. The youth deserve a special mention, and I praise them for having decided to take charge of the country by participating peacefully in the voting process. They have put their faith in democracy. This belief is very precious, it will write history and must be recognized,” the President posted.

He said, “A true mandate is essential to come out of the severe financial crunch, to make difficult decisions, to repair, and to heal the bitterness of the past. We must celebrate this effervescent new focus and show it to the outside world. My confidence in our brilliant future has been strengthened as the people have not only spoken but have shouted out their will.”