Electricity theft declared cognisable offence via ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to declare the theft of electricity a ‘cognisable offence’, ARY News reported.

Through the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2023, President Alvi amended Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

According to a President House statement, the electricity distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in the registration of FIRs of power theft incidents.

However, under the new ordinance, the incidents of electricity theft will be a cognisable offence.

After the Ordinance, theft of electricity will be a cognisable offense on the complaint of not only by officers of grade 17 or above but also the nominees of CEOs of electricity distribution companies.

The president issued the Ordinance under Article 89-1 of the Constitution. The said ordinance will help curb power theft in the energy sector worth around Rs 590 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government in September launched a crackdown on electricity theft, which federal ministers said lead to combined losses of hundreds of billions of rupees and higher bills for the common citizen.

The action included removal of corrupt officers across the distribution formations and depoliticisation of the management and boards of distribution companies (Discos).

“Electricity prices will not reduce unless theft comes to an end and bills are fully paid,” said caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali Ghulam Ali at a joint news conference with his cabinet colleague for information Murtaza Solangi.

