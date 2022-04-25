President Alvi directs FBR to bring unregistered sugar dealers under tax net

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bring unregistered sugar dealers into the tax net, ARY News reported.

President Alvi issued these directions while upholding a decision of the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The President observed that despite making huge monetary transactions and the availability of their data with FBR, these unregistered buyers of sugar largely remain outside the tax net and are evading the prime national responsibility of paying taxes.

The serious negligence and inefficiency on part of the field formations of FBR in the discharge of its duties were tantamount to maladministration, he stated.

President Arif Alvi noted that FBR should strictly deal with unregistered sugar dealers to bring them under the tax net.

