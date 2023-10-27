President Alvi, Kamran Tessori discuss Sindh development projects

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the mutual interest came under discussion. The meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr discussed the progress of development projects in Sindh.

Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced that he will depart for Egypt soon with humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori made the announcement while addressing an event to show solidarity with the Palestinians. The event was attended by clerics, businesspersons, artists and a large number of citizens.

Governor Tessori strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He announced to visit Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Related: Israel steps up Gaza strikes ahead of ground invasion

He said, “I announce rebellion and jihad against Israel. I don’t care about my governorship. Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians are war crimes.”

“Israel showed barbarism by targeting refugee camps, churches and hospitals. The entire nation is standing side-by-side with their Palestinian brethren.”