President Alvi meets KP Governor, discusses election date

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed issues related to holding elections for provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the President and KP governor discussed matters related to elections in the province and country’s political situation.

The meeting came as the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan was hearing a suo motu notice – taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on the delay in announcement of date for holding elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

According to a statement by the Supreme Court (SC), CJP Umar Ata Bandial took notice of a note issued received from apex court registrar. “It was learnt that a month has passed since the dissolution of two provincial assemblies”, CJP said.

In a statement, the apex court said the bench will assess who is eligible to issue the date for polls, the constitutional responsibility of Centre and provinces, and who will fulfil the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections and when.

President announces date

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. The announced the date under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja president Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution.

The letter stated that ECP and governor KP and Punjab are not fulfilling their duties to hold elections within 90 days and the president has announced an election date to avoid violation of the constitution.

Read more: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI ASKS ECP TO ANNOUNCE KP, PUNJAB ELECTION DATES

He said that both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, which is resulting in delay and creating a serious danger to the constitution. President Arif Alvi said that it is ECP’s responsibility to hold the election in 90 days and he started the process of serious consultation on the election date.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

Comments