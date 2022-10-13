President Alvi says had only received Kamran Tessori’s name for Sindh governorship

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) claims of proposing more than one name for the governorship of Sindh, President Dr Arif Alvi has revealed that he had received only Kamran Khan Tessori’s name for the post.

The President, while talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, has dismissed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) claims of proposing two names for governorship of Sindh– Kamran Tessori and Abdul Waseem.

“میرے پاس ایک ہی نام آیا۔۔” صدر مملکت نے ایم کیو ایم کے دعوے کی قلعی کھول دی#ARYNews #11thHour #ArifAlvi pic.twitter.com/Aw9jOsUxrc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 12, 2022

Rejecting the claims, President Arif Alvi said: “I categorically say that I had only received one name for the post of Governor Sindh, and that was of Kamran Khan Tessori.”

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Kamran Khan Tessori as the new governor of Sindh. The position was vacant since Imran Ismail resigned before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became the premier in April.

The summary for the appointment of Tessori as Sindh governor was moved by PM Shehbaz Sharif to the presidency. The summary was approved by the president as per Article 101-1 of the constitution of Pakistan.

During the interview, President Dr Arif Alvi said that his statement regarding the cypher was taken out of context. The president clarified that his statement regarding cypher was misinterpreted.

The president said that he has always found Imran Khan truthful. He added that he completely believed in the suspicions he raised in his letter to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the diplomatic cable.

READ: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI SPEAKS UP ON FOREIGN CONSPIRACY

“Whenever someone misinterprets a statement then it will be taken in a way. The media should have asked me what I was trying to say at that time. I clearly said that Imran Khan was angry so he approached the nation.”

He complained about starting a debate regarding his statement in every talk show. “Most people watched my comments instead of the full interview.”

Comments