President Alvi, PM express condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep condolences to the family of ex-prime minister and to people of Japan on the sad demise of Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, President Arif Alvi recalled with great fondness, his meetings with Shinzo Abe, always smiling, and his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan. The President termed it a great loss.

I would like to express my deep condolences to family of ex PM & to people of Japan on the sad demise of the very respected Mr Shinzo Abe. I recall with great fondness, my meetings with him, always smiling, & his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan. A great loss indeed pic.twitter.com/1Vn4xJ7JoO

— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 8, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Shinzo Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.

I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship. Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif said our prayers are with bereaved family and at this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.

