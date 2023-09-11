President Alvi signs price control (Amendment) Bill into law

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday accorded his approval to the Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, ARY News reported.

The bill was aimed to further amend the Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Alvi approved the amendment bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the bill, any producer, dealer or importer – if aggrieved by an order of a Controller General – may prefer an appeal within three working days of the order to an appellate committee.

“The committee comprises of federal secretary of the division to which business of industries stands allocated and two federal secretaries nominated by the Cabinet Division in case of the Federal Government and an appellate committee comprising of three provincial secretaries including secretary of the department to which business of industries stands allocated’ constituted by chief secretary of the province concerned in case of a province or district thereof, as the case may be” the bill stated.

Earlier, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

During a meeting, PM Kakar was briefed on the situation of smuggling of different items across the country, especially in the border areas, and about the steps taken for stopping the menace.

The meeting was told that 10 additional check posts of law enforcement agencies were notified to curb smuggling in Balochistan.

The caretaker prime minister instructed that an inter agency report should be prepared about the officers involved in this act in the province.

He directed strong departmental action against the officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan and award of exemplary punishment to them.

The premier further said the smuggling of petroleum products was reducing revenue and putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also said he would chair a weekly meeting to review the performance of institutions and to curb the menace of smuggling.