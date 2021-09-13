President Alvi struggles to address raucous joint parliamentary session

ISLAMABAD: “If you start listening, you might as well begin to understand things,” said President Arif Alvi as he struggled to carry out his opening address on Monday to the joint parliamentary session as the clamour and sloganeering arising from opposition lawmakers made, ARY News reported.

The president opened his address by enumerating the achievements marked by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government to summarize the third parliamentary year and to embark on the new one. However, he kept urging the legislators to calm the clamour and listen.

You cannot outdo the government’s achievements by the ruckus, he said. We have remained deprived of progress and development owing to the wrong priorities and rampant corruption.

We are committed to taking the country on to the path of progress, he said. “Soon we will have health card schemes for everyone across the board.”

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI TO ADDRESS JOINT SESSION OF PARLIAMENT

Yesterday it was reported by the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing that the joint session of the parliament would begin today to mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

The leadership of the Pakistan armed forces, diplomats, all four governors, and the chief ministers have attended the joint session of parliament, as per the agenda released by NA secretariat.

President has summoned both the sessions in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It’s a developing story…