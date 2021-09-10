President Alvi to address joint Parliament sitting on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi will address a joint sitting of both upper and lower houses of Parliament on September 13 (Monday).

The president has convened the joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly at 11am. His address will mark the start of the new parliamentary year.

Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan earlier said the new parliamentary year will begin with President Alvi’s address.

He was of the view that effective legislation could help overcome the challenges and issues facing the country.

The PM aide said the fourth parliamentary year would see Parliament passing all pending laws with those concerning public welfare and well-being to be given priority.