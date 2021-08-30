President Alvi to address joint sitting of Parliament on Sept 13

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi will address a joint sitting of both upper and lower houses of Parliament to be convened on September 13, said Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday.

The president’s address to the joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly will mark the start of the new parliamentary year.

Mr Awan today met NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and discussed with him the president’s address, legislation and the new parliamentary calendar. He said the new parliamentary year will begin with President Alvi’s address.

وزیراعظم کے مشیر برائے پارلیمانی امور ڈاکٹر بابر اعوان سے ملاقات میں پارلیمنٹ سے صدرمملکت کے خطاب، قانون سازی اور نئے پارلیمانی سال کے کلینڈر سے متعلق امور پر تبادلہ خیال ہوا۔پارلیمنٹ کا مشترکہ اجلاس 13ستمبر کو بلانے کا فیصلہ کیاگیا ہے۔جس سے صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر علوی خطاب کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/QzJrYTST2d — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 30, 2021

The PM’s aide was of the view that effective legislation could help overcome the challenges and issues facing the country. He said the fourth parliamentary year would see Parliament passing all pending laws with those concerning public welfare and well-being to be given priority.

Speaker Qaiser said Parliament’s performance during its past three years was laudable, giving its credit to both government and opposition.