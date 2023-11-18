President Alvi urges students to utilise modern resources to seek knowledge

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the students to utilise all the modern resources to seek knowledge and serve the country.

The president made these remarks while addressing the 18th Convocation of Riphah International University here at Jinnah Convention Center.

He said that doors of the modern knowledge were kept ajar with vast opportunities peeping out, giving ample encouragement for the know-how experts to embark upon new journey of progress and prosperity.

President Alvi said today’s world was guided by the latest revolution through Artificial Intelligence and other related innovations which were contributing to human intellectual enhancement and human resource development.

Sharing his anguish over the 28 million out-of-school children in the country, he stressed that online and virtual mode of education should be promoted.

Referring to prevailing scenario across the globe and particularly in Gaza, he regretted that the vested interests were dominating the world.

The world was crying for the equal distribution of wealth, end to exploitation of the poor and widespread destruction, he added.

The president regretted that in the older world, the incidents of cruelty and carnage were known to the rest of humanity after lapse of months, but in this modern era, the imagery from Gaza was being reported instantly, but the hearts of human beings had been hardened.

He urged the students to equip themselves with the modern mode, leading to bright future of the country and expressed the confidence that if the modern means of education were promptly utilized, Pakistan would be able to lead the world in a decade.

The president also underscored the significance of research in various fields of life and cited the achievements of smaller countries like Estonia and Netherlands in agriculture. “Netherlands is 19 percent smaller than Pakistan in size but it is the second largest exporter of food in the world owing to development in agri-sector,” he added.

“These smaller countries have bigger footprints in the world,” he said, adding that research and better decision making were critical for attainment of progress.

The president recollected that during Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan was declared as the 5th most efficient country in the world to handle the deadly disease and that was possible due to joint cooperation and unity among the entire nation.

Lauding sacrifices of the parents, he opined that they were taking pains to educate their children and urged the students to repay them after completing their education.

The family structure system in Pakistan moulded by compassion and forgiveness had roots in the religion and culture was its beauty, he added.

The president also appreciated the functioning of the university and its contribution in the field of modern education.

On the occasion, the president also gave away degrees to PhD students.