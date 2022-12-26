President Alvi’s statement about Gen Bajwa ‘wrongly attributed’: Presidency

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday rebutted a statement ‘wrongly attributed’ to him regarding the alleged support extended by former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during polls.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections also,” the media wing of the President Office said.

“The statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted,” it said.

Earlier, it emerged that President Dr Arif Alvi in his conversation with the journalists and leaders of the business community claimed that former chief of army staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa did help PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the elections and later in Senate.

