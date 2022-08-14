President approves 270 Quaid-e-Azam, President’s police medals

President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the dispersal of Quaid-e-Azam police medals and President’s police medals for the years 2014-15 and 2017 to 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, President Arif Alvi has approved bestowing 270 police officers with medals for their bravery and sacrifice. A total of 125 medals would be awarded under Quaid-e-Azam Police medals, while 145 medals under President’s police medals.

The approval was given under Article 259 of the Decorations Act 1975. The medals would be given for the year 2014-15, and from the year 2017 to 2022. The approval was given on Prime Minister’s advice.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country.

Muhammad Qavi Khan (performing arts), Jahangir Khan (Squash), Amjad Islam Amjad (Poetry), Ahmad Arif Nizami (journalism), Mujibur Rehman Shami (journalism), Altaf Hassan Qureshi (journalism), Bilquis Bano Edhi (social services), Muhammad Chipa (social services), Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera (public service) and others were also among the awardees.

Also Read: President Arif Alvi praises army shooters’ marksmanship

NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ

Sartaj Aziz (Public Service), Hasil Bazinjo (Public Service), Raees-ul-Ahrar Ch. Ghulam Abbas Khan (Late) (Public Service), Justice (R) Rana Bhagwan Das (Late) (Public Service), Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla (late) (Art Musician / Composer), Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum late (Poet), Muhammad Qavi Khan (Performing Arts, Drama, film & stage) and Jahangir Khan Sports (Squash)

Comments