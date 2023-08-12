President approves appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday signed a summary to approve the appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker Prime Minister (PM) under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے انوار الحق کاکڑ کی بطور نگران وزیراعظم تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے تعیناتی کی منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 224 ایک اے کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/U8mGQXLZva — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 12, 2023

Earlier, a summary containing the advice of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was sent to the President House after the prime minister and opposition leader Raja Riaz, of the outgoing National Assembly, agreed on the nomination of Senator Kakar and jointly signed the summary.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Opposition Leader over his cooperation in the consultation process for nomination of the caretaker Prime Minister.

Later, talking to journalists, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz said the name of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was proposed by him and the Prime Minister agreed to it.

He said the main purpose was that the caretaker PM should be from a smaller province and a non-controversial personality. “The aim was also to remove the sense of deprivation of small provinces,” he added.

Read More: Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar named caretaker prime minister

When asked about the caretaker cabinet, he said no discussion was held today on it as the prerogative rests with the caretaker PM to finalise the names of the interim cabinet.

Who is Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.