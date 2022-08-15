President approves appointment of GB governor

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has appointed Syed Mehdi Shah as the governor of the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, nearly two months after Raja Jalal Yasin resigned from his post.

The president approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as the governor of the GB on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the seat fell vacant on June 24.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے سید مہدی شاہ کی بطور گورنر گلگت بلتستان تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے یہ منظوری گلگت بلتستان آرڈر، 2018 کے سیکشن 33، تین، کے تحت وزیراعظم کی ایڈوائس پر دی صدر مملکت نے راجہ جلال حسین کا استعفیٰ 24 جون 2022 کو منظور کیا تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 15, 2022

The Presidency in a message from Twitter said the appointment was made under section 33 (III) of Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 on the advice of the prime minister.

The seats for KP and Sindh governor are still lying vacant after the two PTI loyalists at the slots resigned following election of Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

On May 30, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Punjab governor.

President Arif Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The move came after the president twice rejected the prime minister’s summary, seeking the appointment of a new governor in Punjab.

On May 21, President Alvi asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of a new governor as Omar Sarfraz Cheema “still holds the office” and “there is no occasion to propose a new appointment” of the Punjab governor.

