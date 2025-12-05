President approves appointment of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput as CJ SHC

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the appointment of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput as Chief Justice (CJ) of the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput was previously performing duties as the acting Chief Justice of the SHC.

On the other hand, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed a permanent judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Federal Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Before this, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb was performing duties as an acting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved Justice Zafar Rajput as the next Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan and JCP Chairman Justice Yahya Afridi, to deliberate on the top judicial position in Sindh.

According to sources, the commission reviewed the profiles of three senior judges before finalizing Justice Rajput’s appointment. This move follows the constitutional process, which requires the JCP’s recommendation for superior judiciary appointments, followed by approval from the Parliamentary Committee.

After the JCP’s recommendation, the summary for Justice Zafar Rajput’s elevation was forwarded to the President of Pakistan.

Profile of Justice Zafar Rajput

Born on October 16, 1965, in Hyderabad, Justice Rajput began his legal career in 1990 as a lawyer in the subordinate judiciary.

He became an advocate of the SHC in 2001 and had previously served as a judicial officer from 1993 to 2001.

After leaving judicial service, he practiced privately before being appointed as a judge of the SHC in August 2013.