President approves change in 11th NFC constitution

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved a change in the constitution of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC).

“The change became necessary after the Government of Balochistan revised its nomination, recommending Mahfooz Ali Khan as its non ex-officio member in the 11th NFC. The President accorded approval to this nomination, superseding the earlier approval,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

In addition, the president also gave his assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed by Parliament.

Earlier, sources told ARY News that the Government of Pakistan is considering major changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award after pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the federal deficit and manage debt.

According to official sources, the IMF has asked Pakistan to revise the NFC Award formula for better fiscal discipline. The changes could lower the current provincial share of 57.5 percent from the divisible pool. If provinces do not agree, the government may use the 27th Constitutional Amendment to implement the new formula.

Officials said the population-based share, now 82 percent, could be cut. The new NFC Award may include factors like poverty levels, tax performance, and population density. Provinces will also need to raise more of their own revenue instead of depending on federal transfers.

Pakistan is also considering giving the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provinces and moving the Annual Development Plan under their control. These measures are part of IMF’s conditions to cut federal spending and create fiscal space.