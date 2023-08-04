30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

President approves elections second amendment bill 2023

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has given his seal of approval to three significant bills, falls under the constitutional purview of Article 75, granting him the authority to approve legislation passed by the Parliament, ARY News reported.

These measures are poised to bring about vital changes and improvements in various sectors of the country.

One of the pivotal bills that received the President’s approval is the Elections Second Amendment Bill 2023 aims to introduce amendments to the existing Election Act of 2017.

Another bill greenlit by President Alvi is the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund 2023. This proposed law underscores the establishment of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Furthermore, the President’s approval of the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2023 ushers in a significant shift in the management of the country’s airports.

The bill’s primary objective is the establishment of the Pakistan Airports Authority, which is anticipated to streamline and elevate the administration and operation of airports across the nation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.