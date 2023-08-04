President approves elections second amendment bill 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has given his seal of approval to three significant bills, falls under the constitutional purview of Article 75, granting him the authority to approve legislation passed by the Parliament, ARY News reported.

These measures are poised to bring about vital changes and improvements in various sectors of the country.

One of the pivotal bills that received the President’s approval is the Elections Second Amendment Bill 2023 aims to introduce amendments to the existing Election Act of 2017.

Another bill greenlit by President Alvi is the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund 2023. This proposed law underscores the establishment of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Furthermore, the President’s approval of the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2023 ushers in a significant shift in the management of the country’s airports.

The bill’s primary objective is the establishment of the Pakistan Airports Authority, which is anticipated to streamline and elevate the administration and operation of airports across the nation.