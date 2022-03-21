President approves reference for interpretation of Article 63 (A)

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday approved a presidential reference to be filed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan for interpretation of Article 63 (A), ARY NEWS reported.

The president approved the filing of the reference in the apex court under Article 186 of the Constitution and had sought opinion from the Supreme Court on interpretation and implementation of Article 63 (A).

The reference has been filed in view of the reports of defection of some of the members of the Parliament.

The federal cabinet has also approved the draft of the presidential reference that will be submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) to seek clarity on the Article 63 (A) for curbing the horse-trading.

The approval of the draft presidential reference was taken from the federal cabinet members through a circulation summary.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will submit the presidential reference to the Supreme Court (SC) today seek the interpretation of Article 63 (A) for ending the horse-trading.

The contents of the reference included the said article’s interpretation, clarity on the deseating of the dissident lawmakers or the lifetime disqualification and whether they would remain sadiq and ameen [honest and righteous] or not after being deseated, sources told ARY News. It will also seek the top court’s opinion regarding the implementation of Article 62 (1) (f) along with Article 63 on the turncoats.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said in a statement that the draft of the reference was prepared which will be submitted to the apex court for seeking the interpretation of Article 63 (A).

