President Alvi urges political parties to decide election date with consensus

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, in his annual address to the Parliament on Thursday, has urged political parties to end polarisation in the country and promote unity.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament in Islamabad, President Alvi called on politicians to end growing polarisation and decide on an election date with consensus.

“This is the election year but a decision regarding the election date has to be decided by the political parties through dialogue,” he said.

Alvi in his address suggested a range of measures to legislators to bring improvement in multiple sectors including economy, education, health, agriculture and women empowerment.

Arif Alvi stressed the need for the construction of dams to avert devastating floods in the country saying this will also help store water for use in difficult times. He also ppreciated federal and provincial governments, NDMA, PDMAs and the armed forces for their timely response to the flood relief activities.

He lauded the United Nations for launching the flash appeal of $ 160 million in August and later for another appeal of $ 816 million and delivering aid to the flood victims in a coordinated manner.

Referring to the losses inflicted by floods on the agriculture sector, the President suggested a crop insurance scheme for the farmers to compensate for their losses.

The President also appreciated the government’s decision to investigate the recent leaked audios of various leaders.

President’s address to the joint sitting of the parliament became due since the start of the National Assembly’s parliamentary year on August 14.

Earlier in September, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for the third time put off the joint sitting of parliament scheduled to be held on Sept 22 without giving any reason for another month.

