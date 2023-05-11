President Arif Alvi ‘alarmed, shocked’ over current situation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that he is alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest and manhandling of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi said the loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable, the tweet said.

He strongly condemned the damage incurred to public property by miscreants and appealed to the citizens of the country to remain peaceful.

Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law,” it continued.

The President said that he had conveyed his concerns to the political and military leadership and was hopeful that the situation can improve.

“We must have a re-think and look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political and military leadership and am hopeful that the situation can improve,” the president’s tweet said.

“I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful,” stated Dr Alvi.

Protests continue

At least seven people died and hundreds were injured in the violent protests being held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters across the country against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

Violent protests against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and other parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Thursday claiming seven lives.

According to the KP police spokesperson, seven people were killed in clashes between the PTI workers and police while over 106 people also injured. The injured also include cops and police officers, he said.