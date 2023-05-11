President Arif Alvi ‘alarmed, shocked’ over current situation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that he is alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest and manhandling of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.
In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi said the loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable, the tweet said.
He strongly condemned the damage incurred to public property by miscreants and appealed to the citizens of the country to remain peaceful.
Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law,” it continued.
The President said that he had conveyed his concerns to the political and military leadership and was hopeful that the situation can improve.
“We must have a re-think and look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political and military leadership and am hopeful that the situation can improve,” the president’s tweet said.
“I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful,” stated Dr Alvi.
Protests continue
At least seven people died and hundreds were injured in the violent protests being held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters across the country against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.
Violent protests against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and other parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Thursday claiming seven lives.
According to the KP police spokesperson, seven people were killed in clashes between the PTI workers and police while over 106 people also injured. The injured also include cops and police officers, he said.
Peshawar on the boil
Hundreds of violent protesters Wednesday attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian, told ARY that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent PTI protesters.
He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.
“The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that mob also attacked the staff at the office.
Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.
The violent protesters attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.
Imran Khan arrest
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.
The PTI chief Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.
Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by court
Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’
Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.