President Arif Alvi apologizes to senior citizen over administrative injustice of FBR

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has apologized to an 82-year-old taxpayer over administrative injustice by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The President, in a press release issued on Sunday, has expressed dismay over the treatment of aged taxpayer by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and directed FBR chairman to take punitive action against the entire chain of decision-makers involved in the case.

Apologizing to the senior citizen Abdul Hamid Khan, President Arif Alvi said: “Our heads should hang in shame for the inconvenience caused by FBR to the senior citizen.”

The president took exception to the decision of FBR against the senior citizen in which the bureau had refused to refund a paltry sum of Rs 2,333 on frivolous grounds and dragged him into unnecessary litigation spanning over a year.

The FBR chief was further directed to look into the entire system of irresponsibility and corruption.

“Punitive action must be taken along the entire line of decision-makers in this case and Chairman FBR should ensure that those responsible, in particular, and others, in general, go through courses to teach them priorities and courtesies, he directed.

Abdul Hamid Khan (the complainant), a senior citizen of 82 years of age, had claimed a refund of Rs 2,333 on his income tax return for the year 2020 and submitted requisite documents of advance tax deduction of the PTCL and cell phone company bills on 19.10.2020.

The complainant e-filed refund application on 19th October, 2020 followed by representation to FBR Chairman on 24th December, 2020. The Unit officer of FBR rejected his refund claim, on 29.01.2021, on the grounds that the applicant had failed to furnish the original certificates required for authentication.

The complainant then took up the matter with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to seek redressal of his complaint.

The FTO investigated the matter and ordered FBR on 02.06.2021 to revisit the impugned order dated 19.01.2021 and pass a fresh order under section 170(4) of the ordinance, after providing the complainant the opportunity for hearing as per law.

Comments