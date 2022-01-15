President Arif Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021-22 under Article-75 of the constitution.

The finance bill – generally known as “mini-budget” – was adopted by the National Assembly on January 13.

The National Assembly had passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021— generally known as a “mini-budget” — amid strong protest by opposition parties.

The National Assembly also approved the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 during five hours-long session held on Thursday.

The lower house session resumed at the parliament house in Islamabad with Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended all-important session.

Opposition amendments rejected

National Assembly rejected all the amendments moved by the opposition members with a majority vote. 150 members voted in favour of the amendments, while 168 voted against them.

On opposition protest, the NA speaker ordered the vote-count for two times and both times opposition parties faced defeat with 150-168 and 146-163 votes.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – a key ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – withdrew its amendments on the assurance of the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Speaking in the house, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin rejected the hue and cry of the opposition parties on the finance supplementary bill.

Tarin said the government decided not to withdraw exemptions of taxes on basic items such as milk, bakery items, laptop, baby food and solar panels.

