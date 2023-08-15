President Arif Alvi approves PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023, ARY News reported.

As per details, The president approved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The President returned 13 bills without approval which includes the code of criminal procedure, the National Skill University amendment bill, the import-export amendment, Higher Education Commission amendment bill.

Earlier, the Senate passed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The bill was tabled by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, two days after she had withdrawn the bill over fierce opposition.

Following the protest of journalists, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on August 7 announced to take back the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023.

The bill

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb moved amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which were passed by the National Assembly.

An amendment in clause 2 proposes to ensure “fair, transparent and independent rating to the broadcasters for their TV channels.”

Through an amendment in Section 4, a new sub-section was added after sub-section (3) that proposes “the Authority by registering rating companies shall ensure that fair, transparent, and independent forums shall issue rating to the licensees’’.

The minister suggested substituting clause 8 of the bill as reported by the standing committee following. “8. Amendment of Section 20, Ordinance XIII of 2002.- In the said Ordinance in Section 20 “ (a) in clause (e), the expression “and such content will be in addition to preamble and the licensee will also submit an annual compliance report to the is effect or as and when required by the Authority;” shall be added.