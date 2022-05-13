President Arif Alvi approves reconstitution of CCI

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), ARY News reported.

The President approved the CCI reconstitution on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The Council of Common Interests, headed by the Prime Minister, comprises chief ministers of four provinces and three nominated federal ministers.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique have been appointed members of the Council after their nomination by the Prime Minister under Article 153(2).

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by then prime minister Imran Khan, the forum approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

