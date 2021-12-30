President Arif Alvi, CM Murad Ali Shah discuss Karachi uplift projects

KARACHI: In a major development, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday met with President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by President House, both leaders discussed the overall situation of the province and ongoing development projects in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arif Alvi stressed on resolving Karachi’s issues on a priority basis.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was called on by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah at Governor House, Karachi. pic.twitter.com/aJTM5vyiTs — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 30, 2021

President reviews progress on Karachi Transformation Plan

President Dr Arif Alvi recently had chaired a high-level meeting at Governor House, Karachi to review progress on the Karachi Transformation Plan announced by PM Khan last year to resolve major infrastructure issues of the metropolitan city.

The meeting discussed the ongoing development projects in the port city under the transformation plan. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail updated the president about Karachi’s problems relating to the availability of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport.

During the meeting, President Arif Alvi laid particular emphasis on the importance of water conservation in Karachi. “No such plan to preserve water had been formulated in past,” he regretted

