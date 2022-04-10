President Arif Alvi decides not to quit post

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting well-informed sources.

The decision came after consultation with the PTI leadership, the sources said, adding that he was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion in a session of the National Assembly that ended in the early hours of Sunday after a full day of high drama.

The lower house of parliament will meet tomorrow (Monday) to elect the new prime minister.

The nomination papers of Shehbaz, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, and PTI candidate Qureshi have been accepted. The PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office.

