President Alvi departs for Turkey

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi departed for Turkey from Islamabad airport on Saturday on a three-day official visit.

He is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, President Alvi along with his Turkish counterpart will attend the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

Earlier this week, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (R) undertook a visit to Islamabad, during which he met Pakistani officials.

He called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and reaffirmed Turkey’s full support of Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.