President Arif Alvi emphasises upon insurance coverage for poultry sector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that poultry was a developed sector in Pakistan, and insurance products should be introduced to include such formal sectors under the insurance schemes.

The president, during a meeting on Crop Insurance organized by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said show concerns for Pakistan’s poultry industry and suggested that an insurance programme should be implemented.

Dr Alvi called upon all the relevant stakeholders to maximize their efforts to increase the percentage of insurance coverage in the agriculture and livestock sector.

He showed his concern that crop insurance volume in Pakistan was less than 1% whereas even in neighbouring countries it was around 4-5%.

He urged the need to set up innovative technologies in the agriculture sector including vertical farming, conservation of water, weather-resistant seeds and crops in a controlled environment, which although required minimum investment but gave maximum benefits.

The president said that all insurance companies and stakeholders should launch a comprehensive and effective awareness campaign through all media to educate and inform the relevant public regarding their products, benefits and risks attached to them before the launch of the products.

