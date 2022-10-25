President Arif Alvi, First Lady visit Arshad Sharif’s residence

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Begum Samina visited the residence of slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif and expressed condolences with the bereaved family, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of the slain journalist. He expressed deep grief over the killing of the journalist.

He said that Arshad Sharif late rendered unforgettable services for the freedom of the press. Sharif used to express his opinion fearlessly on the basis of research and facts. The president also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the slain journalist.

A flight carrying the body of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif departed for Pakistan from Kenya’s Nairobi.

According to the Foreign Office, the flight will land at Islamabad International airport via Doha at 1:25 am on late Tuesday night.

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town. According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

Judicial inquiry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of the senior journalist, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the federal government has decided to form a judicial commission under the supervision of high court judge to probe the murder of the prominent journalist.

I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 25, 2022

She further shared that the head of the judicial commission can include members from media and civil society in the probe commission to find facts behind the death of Sharif.

