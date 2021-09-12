President Arif Alvi to address joint session of Parliament tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 4 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will address the joint sitting at the advent of the fourth parliamentary year.

Pakistan armed forces leadership, diplomats, all four Governors, Chief Ministers will attend the joint session of parliament, said an agenda released by NA secretariat.

President has summoned both the sessions in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.