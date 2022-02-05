President Alvi assures MQM-P of support to solve Karachi problems

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met President Arif Alvi here on Saturday at President House, ARY News reported quoting sources.

MQM-P delegation comprising Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sadiq Iftekahr met with President Alvi and informed him about the protest movement of opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly against controversial Sindh local government law.

The MQM leadership also took the president into confidence over Sindh police torture on party workers outside CM House. President Alvi condemned the brutal torture on MPA Sadaqat Abbasi and other MQM-P workers.

In a meeting, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader Amir Khan emphasized collective efforts for resolving Karachi issues and making implementation on apex court order regarding Sindh LG Amendment Act 2013.

Arif Alvi assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement of his support to address problems confronting Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Earlier today, the Sindh government agreed with the Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) to enforce a local government system in Sindh in compliance the Artice 140-A of the constitution.

The ARY News has found a copy of the eight-point agreement between the two sides signed by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah PSP leader Dr. Arshad Vohra.

The government and the PSP have agreed over amending the Sindh Local Govt. Act to delegate political, administrative and financial powers to people’s representatives.

