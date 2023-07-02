President Arif Alvi pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

President Dr. Arif Alvi paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara and offered Navafil in Masjid-e- Nabvi.

The president also offered Nawafils at Riaz-ul-Jannah and prayed for the security, progress, and socio-economic development of the country.

In the Masjid Nabvi, a large number of Pakistanis were pleased to see the president and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan while Dr. Arif Alvi shook his hand to respond to the slogans being raised by the people.

Earlier, upon arrival at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), Dr. Nabil bin Muhammad al-Hayidan، Colonel Zab al-Badrani and other officials welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi.

It may be noted that the president is performing Hajj along with his family members at his own expense not a government kitty.