President Arif Alvi, PM Sharif condemn Lakki Marwat attack

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharf have condemned the Lakki Marwat attack and expressed resolve to continue efforts to completely eliminate the remnants of terrorism in the country.

In a statement, the President condemned the terrorists’ attack on Bargi police station in district Lakki Marwat resulting martyrdom of four policemen.

The president also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police station Bargai in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier paid tribute to the four martyred policemen and expressed sympathy to the families.

Read more: FOUR POLICEMEN MARTYRED AS TERRORISTS ATTACK PS IN LAKKI MARWAT

He said Police officers and jawans have made great sacrifices against terrorism and the nation salutes them.

He further said eliminating terrorists, their supporters and their facilitators is a top national priority.

Lakki Marwat attack

Four policemen were martyred and four others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, early on Sunday.

According to the police, the s attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in the wee hours.

The terrorists fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals.

Comments