President Arif Alvi says ‘cypher-related statement was misinterpreted’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Wednesday that his statement regarding the cypher was taken out of context, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi, while talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, clarified that his statement regarding cypher was misinterpreted. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan got disappointed after a leading newspaper attributed a headline to me.

The president said that he has found Imran Khan an honest man for his whole life. He added that he completely believed in the suspicions he raised in his letter to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the diplomatic cable.

“Whenever someone misinterprets a statement then it will be taken in a way. The media should have asked me what I was trying to say at that time. I clearly said that Imran Khan was angry so he approached the nation.”

He complained about starting a debate regarding his statement in every talk show. “Most people watched my comments instead of the full interview.”

“When Imran Khan wrote a letter about the cypher, then I was convinced and forwarded the extremely serious case to the SC. I am sure that an investigation should be held on the cypher. If cypher is Imran Khan’s narrative then it is a true narrative. If he [Imran Khan] is telling it a conspiracy then it is a conspiracy.”

“If I don’t think it a conspiracy then why should I send the letter to the Supreme Court? I have also sent arguments in my letter to the top court. I think, evidence should be reviewed on the issue,” said Arif Alvi.

Earlier, raising suspicions regarding PTI’s alleged foreign conspiracy, President Arif Alvi said in an interview with a private news channel on Monday that he was not convinced that a conspiracy was hatched to oust the PTI government.

During the interview, Alvi said: “I sent that letter [cypher] to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. I am not convinced on the fact that a conspiracy was hatched. But I have my doubts [and] there must be a probe into the matter.”

“I also said that you won’t get a smoking gun on it,” Arif Alvi further stated. Ever since his ouster, Imran has said that the no-confidence motion against him was part of a foreign conspiracy.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) said that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

The 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting (during former PM Imran Khan’s government).

