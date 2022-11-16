President Arif Alvi says ‘key appointment should be made as per Constitution, law’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday that efforts are underway to bring calm to the political situation in the country. He urged that the key appointment should be made in accordance with the Constitution and law, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi said that they are trying to bring political parties and stakeholders to the dialogue table.

He added that the key appointment should be made in accordance with the Constitution and law.

The president said that consultation with stakeholders is necessary for the key appointment. President Alvi said that it is necessary to bring calm to the political situation for economic stability.

To a question regarding slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif, Alvi said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking necessary actions.

A few days ago, President Arif Alvi had said that the constitution of Pakistan does not talk about consultations while appointing the new army chief of the country, however, it would not be bad if there is a dialogue over the decision.

Talking to journalists and civil society representatives in Governor House Lahore, the president had said that it is true that according to the constitution, consultation on the appointment of the new COAS is not mandatory and is the Prime Minister’s prerogative. However, it would be better if major stakeholders can have a dialogue over the key appointment, he added.

He added that he is in touch with institutions that can help resolve the crisis. He tries his best to resolve conflicts among institutions, the President added. It would be better to hold fresh elections as soon as possible, he added. All political parties should hold a dialogue over strengthening demcratic institutions, Arif Alvi urged.

