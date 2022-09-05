President Arif Alvi says playing role to lessen political tensions

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi on Monday said that the only deadlock between the incumbent federal government and opposition, referring to PTI, was elections and he is playing his role to lessen political tensions, ARY NEWS reported.

I am in contact with both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan, he said while speaking to media at Governor House Peshawar.

President Arif Alvi further lauded an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said that it was in the national interest and will help the country in recovering from economic crisis.

With regards to the flooding in the country, the president stressed the need for constructing more dams and said that water reservoirs are the need of the hour.

Recently, President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed to the entire nation, overseas Pakistanis and international community to support the flood victims.

In a statement, President expressed the hope that Pakistanis would come forward once again and contribute generously in cash and kind to support the rescue and relief efforts of the government and other relevant organizations.

He called upon all governments and institutions, NGOs and volunteers to offer their expertise and leadership to rescue, evacuate, and rehabilitate the affected people by providing them shelter, food and medical facilities.

Read More: Senators to donate salaries for relief of flood victims

President Alvi also called upon the media to motivate the nation to donate the essential items identified by the government through formal channels set up or endorsed by the government in an organized and disciplined manner.

Comments