President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the joint sitting of the Parliament on May 26 (Thursday) at 4:00 pm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The president Arif Alvi has convened the joint session of the Parliament that would be attended by members of both the houses – National Assembly and Senate – on Thursday, said a press release.

The President has summoned the joint session of the Parliament in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, it added.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے پارلیمنٹ کا مشترکہ اجلاس طلب کرلیا پارلیمنٹ کا مشترکہ اجلاس 26 مئی بروز جمعرات سہ پہر 4 بجے طلب کر لیا گیا اجلاس آئین کے آرٹیکل 54(1) کے تحت طلب کیا گیا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 25, 2022

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the tabling of Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The cabinet members emphasized the deliberation over reports of the Election Commission on the use of electronic voting machines and the voting right of the expatriates.

The meeting noted that the use of electronic voting machines and voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis should be examined under a pilot project.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will launch a pilot project for the overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in by-elections,” read the statement, adding that the project will be presented in the Parliament.

