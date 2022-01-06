President Arif Alvi tests Covid-19 positive again

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 for the second time, ARY News reported.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” the president said on Twitter.

President Alvi in his tweet also urged the people to take precautions and follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.

So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022

“Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs,” he said.

The president earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had also tested positive for novel coronavirs on Wednesday.

Pakistan sees highest COVID-19 cases in two months

Pakistan has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 46,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,085 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.32% as compared to yesterday’s 1.8 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,950 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Wednesday had rejected the possibility of a complete lockdown in view of rising Omicron cases of Covid-19 variant in the country.

In a statement, Asad Umar had said that Omicron cases are increasing rapidly but the government has no plan to impose lockdown in the country.

“There is no chance to impose another complete lockdown,” he had said and added the government is closely monitoring the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

