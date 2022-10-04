President Arif Alvi to address Parliament’s joint sitting on Oct 6

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament on October 6 (Thursday) at 5 pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the President House.

According to details, President Arif Alvi will address the joint session of both houses of the parliament – the Senate and National Assembly.

The president has called the session in line with Article 54-1 and 56-3 of the Constitution of Pakistan, stated the statement issued by President House.

Earlier in September, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for the third time put off the joint sitting of parliament scheduled to be held on Sept 22 without giving any reason for another one month.

The official notification in this regard said the speaker had delayed the joint sitting exercising his “powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules 1973”.

In August, President Arif Alvi offered to play his role to bring politicians to a table and said that he was ready to speak to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to senior journalists at Governor House, Arif Alvi had said that political leadership should think of ongoing political and economic situation and should set aside their egos and sit on a table to address the issues.

“President has a constitutional role and I am willing to play any role to mediate between political leaders,” he said, adding that he was ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan for the sake of nation.

