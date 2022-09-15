President Arif Alvi to visit flood relief camps in Sindh today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will visit the relief camps set up in the flood-affected areas of Sindh including Dadu and Nawabshah today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the president will interact with the flood-affected people and review the ongoing activities of relief and rehabilitation.

President Arif Alvi will also be given a briefing on the post-flood measures taken by the administration.

Talking to a private news channel a day earlier, the President stressed the need for unity among the political leadership, saying that Pakistan could no longer afford any political conflict, considering the economic situation and the flood damages.

The president said that as constitutional head of the country, his doors were opened to all political parties to reach an agreement and stressed that there should be ‘some give and take’.

It is pertinent to mention here that floods caused great devastation in Sindh as the death toll reached 621, another 11,563 injured, while 16,18,602 homes were damaged due to the calamity.

The federal government issued a report regarding life and property damages and relief and rescue operations in Sindh amid unprecedented rainfall and floods in the province. At least 621 people have lost their lives to the calamity while another 11,563 have suffered injuries, the report said.

