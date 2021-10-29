President calls upon Ulema to play role to diffuse tense situation in country

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has called upon the Ulema to play a positive role in diffusing the ongoing tense situation in the country by promoting Islam’s true message of peace.

President Dr Arif Alvi held a consultative meeting with a delegation of Ulema of Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat from different districts across the country led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Friday.

He said Islam stresses affinity and harmony among mankind, reported the state news agency.

The meeting deliberated upon various options to address the current situation in a peaceful manner and emphasized resolving the matter through negotiations.

President Alvi said since the establishment of Pakistan, the Ulema always played a significant role in providing moral and religious guidance to people besides standing with the state in difficult times.

He said the present government raised its voice against Islamophobia and for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at all international fora and advocated the stance in an effective manner.

He mentioned that the government also set up the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Authority, which would promote the glowing teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and guide the nation to follow His footsteps for success in this life and hereafter.

Dr Alvi said Islam is a religion of peace and urges mankind to practice brotherhood and tolerance. It also stresses protecting the lives and property of each other and discourages acts of violence, he added.

The Ulema expressed concern over the reports of violence causing harm to the lives and property of the general public. They stressed that violence would negatively impact the image of the country as well as the religion of Islam.

The Ulema offered their support and services to resolve the situation peacefully and in an amicable way.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet clerics on Saturday (today) to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the outlawed TLP protest.

The prime minister would meet a group of clerics on Saturday and would present before them the ongoing situation in the country. After consulting with the clerics, the prime minister would address the nation.

The decision came after National Security Committee (NSC) meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday mulled over the ongoing situation in the aftermath of a violent protest from outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that had resulted in the martyrdom of multiple cops and destruction of public and private property.

