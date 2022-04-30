President Arif Alvi visits Chinese Embassy to offer condolence

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday reiterated the government’s resolve to leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and bring to justice the elements involved in this heinous terror attack in Karachi.

Talking to the Chinese Charge d’ Affaires, Pang Chunxue and officers of the Chinese Embassy, President Arif Alvi said that the entire Pakistani nation is in deep pain and shock over the unfortunate incident and shared the grief of Chinese brothers and sisters.

Condemning the incident, President Arif Alvi stated that the hostile intent of our enemies was behind it who wanted to harm Pak-China friendship and CPEC project but they would not succeed in their designs as both countries enjoyed deep friendship and were strongly committed to further strengthen the all-weather friendship.

Earlier, the President visited the Embassy of China and offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires thanked the President for visiting the Embassy and expressing solidarity with the people and Government of China. She said that both countries had a shared future and had a long history of friendship and close cooperation. She condemned the attack and hoped that the culprit behind this incident would be apprehended and punished.

Later, President Arif Alvi wrote remarks in the Visitor’s Book of the Embassy.

