President Arif Alvi visits Nowshera to review flood relief operations

NOWSHERA: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to review the flood relief operations in affected areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the President was given a detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan about rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the district.

The President was informed that about 25,000 flood victims were accommodated in 100 relief camps in Nowshera district. Likewise, about 150,000 people were affected from floods in Nowsehra and the KP government has made assistance amount doubled for flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said the recent flood has made colossal losses to public lives and properties and underlined the need for long-term planning to control devastation of floods in future.

Talking to floods victims at relief camp established at government high school Amangarh here, the President said the floods have badly affected Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, DI Khan, Tank and others districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said hotels, roads, bridges, houses, livestock, standing crops and gardens were also affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The President directed the provincial government to further expedite relief and rehabilitation operations besides accelerating efforts for reconstruction of houses in the flood hit areas.

He further said that all government organizations including armed forces of Pakistan were working in coordination to provide relief to the flood victims.

While highly appreciating Pakistan’s armed forces’ role in evacuation of flood victims in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and others provinces, the President said that their role in distribution of food and non food items among the affected population was also praised worthy.

Dr Arif Alvi said flood victims were looking for our help and assistance in this hour of need and urged the entire nation including philanthropists to come forward and generously contribute for their assistance and help.

He expressed satisfaction over the provision of assistance facilities including food and non food items to flood survivors inside the camp and inquired about their problems and demands. The President also expressed sympathies with flood victims.

